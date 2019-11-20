“They’ve done a great job of responding and not staying down after those kinds of losses, but that just reveals what kinds of guys we have in our room,” Nua said. “They’re competitors, and they accepted the challenge. They’re doing good, but they still want to do better.”

U-M plastered MSU 44-10 and held the Spartans’ running game to next to nothing. They’ve come a long way since getting decimated in a 35-14 loss at Wisconsin in September, a loss that left them reeling.

Shaun Nua got his first taste of a few things over the last few weeks, including northern snow and the Michigan State rivalry. Michigan’s first-year defensive line coach enjoyed both, he said, adding he’d never felt more at peace before a rivalry game than he did Saturday’s.

He first ‘felt’ the rivalry and its intensity on the first personal foul flag that went up, he quipped. Not once, though, did he feel his team was going to lose, or that his group wasn’t prepared.

“That comes straight from the players,” he said. “I felt they were confident. I felt going into that game I think we should be okay, as long as we execute.

“My main worry was the mental part, the emotional part. I think we had five flags, and our d-line was responsible for four of them. I was like, ‘crap.’ I did a bad job explaining the emotional part of the game. But we came out on top, and it turned out well. I’ve been in a lot of these — Army - Navy, the holy war BYU - Utah, at Arizona State. This is right up there.”

It was especially emotional for the in-state guys, of course. Nua had a hard time calming sophomore Aidan Hutchinson, for example. The legacy picked up a personal foul and later tossed an opponent’s towel aside after snatching it on one play.

“I did [have to talk him down], a couple times,” he said. “But it’s good to be passionate. You’ve just got to be able to control it.”

For the most part, they have the entire year. This group was one of the team’s question marks coming in, but they’ve more than met expectations, and Hutchinson is one big reason why.

“I always tell them I worry a lot more about what we do than the opponents,” Nua said. “I want to make sure they know exactly what their job description is, their assignment is and execution will be that much better. Then whatever time we have left we’ll focus on the opponent. But confidence in Aidan is skyrocketing.”

Mike Danna Is Becoming More Versatile

Michigan coaches brought in grad transfer Mike Danna from Central Michigan as a situational pass rusher. He’s since added 25 pounds to his frame and proven too good to keep off the field, often lining up with two other ends to form an outstanding pass rushing trio.

“Gratitude is a very special thing, and that’s exactly what Mike Danna has,” Nua said. “He appreciates every single thing he gets, every single moment we go through, good or bad, and he learns fast from it. I just wish I had him for four more years. But he’s done a great job and he is right. The season is flying by fast.

“… When he came in here, everybody thought he was a pass rusher only. But how he’s handled the run game and the role that he’s playing … its’s hard to not start and just go in their cold. He’s doing a great job. It just comes from his heart of gratitude and how he approaches things that way.”

Nua credited defensive coordinator Don Brown with finding more ways to get him on the field.

“Any time you have a great player like Mike Danna, you can’t leave him on the sidelines, so coach Brown is doing a great job making sure all these great players have a role and use them,” he said. “It’s been fun.

“… It’s not easy to go in and be accepted and welcomed with open arms, but that young man’s attitude is special … the offseason, the way he worked out. It’s because he busted his butt at workouts in the offseason. The easiest way is when people see you bust your butt.”