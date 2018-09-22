Shea Patterson tossed a lone touchdown on the day to give him seven on the year — U-M quarterbacks threw nine all of last season. AP Images

Michigan's ground game had a field day against Nebraska, despite junior running back Chris Evans sitting out with injury, en route to 285 rushing yards. It actually featured a new twist no one had seen before — sophomore full back Ben Mason lined up as a single-set running back. He only carried six times for 18 yards, but three of those six went for touchdowns. “About midweek, Coach [Jim Harbaugh] told me he needed me to run the ball a little bit," Mason explained. "There’s no problem with that, whatsoever. Just go in there and run. “Personally, I think I can do a lot of things as a football player. Today was really the first day you got to see me as a single back. I really try to bring the same mindset to every game — just come in, try to attack people and do the best I can.” Senior running back Karan Higdon also enjoyed a big afternoon, carrying 12 times for 136 yards (11.3 per carry) and a score against a Nebraska defense that had only been allowing 93.5 yards per game on the ground (20th best nationally). Freshman rusher Christian Turner also joined in on the fun for his first career action, receiving 10 carries for 55 yards. An unspecified injury to his right hand — he had been seen wearing a cast — limited him prior to Saturday, but the freshman was not sporting the cast this weekend. Junior tailback Tru Wilson and sophomore running back O'maury Samuels were also effective carrying the ball, combining for 66 yards on just 12 touches. While the rushers obviously did their part, the offensive line deserves plenty of credit as well. They opened gaping holes that hadn't been present earlier in the year and were a large reason (both literally and figuratively) the team averaged 6.3 yards per rush and scored four ground touchdowns. "We really ran the ball well and did a good job on all the plays, the outside C and D gaps especially," Harbaugh said afterward. "We were good at controlling the line of scrimmage. I though our offensive line played extremely well in all phases, maybe their best overall game."

Quarterbacks Continue Their Efficient Play

Both junior quarterback Shea Patterson and redshirt freshman Dylan McCaffrey (in his brief playing time) have shined all season, and that continued on Saturday. Efficiency has been the name of the game for them — the two had a combined 70.8 completion percentage heading into the Nebraska affair, which was the 13th-best mark of any quarterbacking unit in the nation. Patterson once again had an efficient day, completing 15 of his 22 passes (68 percent) for 120 yards while tossing a score (to redshirt junior tight end Zach Gentry) and no picks. McCaffrey only hit three of his eight attempts (37.5 percent), but threw for a career-best 86 yards and his second-ever touchdown (to freshman wideout Ronnie Bell). "I thought they were both good, really on top of everything they were doing, and really in control," Harbaugh said after the victory. "I thought both of them had good presence in the pocket going through their reads and threw the ball accurately again. "Dylan continues to improve every time he gets in. It’s never too big for him, and that's what I like about him. It was all good there — both quarterbacks really played well." One of the few negatives came from redshirt sophomore third-stringer Brandon Peters, when he was picked off in the Cornhusker end zone with just 7:15 left in the game. Michigan signal-callers have now combined to throw nine scoring tosses on the year and just three interceptions. The nine touchdowns mark the total that last year's trio of quarterbacks compiled all season (four by Peters, three by Wilton Speight and two by John O'Korn). A different target has also stepped up each week in the passing game. Sophomore wideout Nico Collins led the team with 66 yards in the opener at Notre Dame, while fellow sophomore receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones stole the show last week with three touchdown grabs. Bell led the team in yards against the Cornhuskers, with all 56 of them coming on his lone catch. In fact, the play was not only the freshman's first career score, but also his first-ever reception. Redshirt freshman wideout Jake McCurry also accomplished that feat earlier this season against WMU. The 18 completions from U-M quarterbacks found 11 different players.

Miscellaneous Notes

• U-M's 56 points were the most it had ever scored against Nebraska (the two teams had played nine times prior to Saturday). It also marked the Wolverines' most points in a conference opener since Oct. 1, 2011, when it beat Minnesota, 58-0. • Michigan has scored 40 or more points in three straight games for the first time since doing so in five straight, spanning the Jan. 1, 2016 bowl win over Florida (41-7), and then the first four contests of the 2016 season. • The Wolverines possessed the ball 17 times in last week's second half against SMU and Saturday's first half against the Cornhuskers, and scored on 15 of those drives, including 12 touchdowns. • The Maize and Blue registered over 200 yards rushing (285) and passing (206) for the first time since the 2017 opener against Florida, when they recorded 215 on the ground and 218 through the air. • The team's 285 rushing yards were its most since going for 308 against Western Michigan on Sept. 8. • Michigan outgained Nebraska, 491-132, a difference of 359 yards. The last time the Wolverines had a margin that large was on Oct. 22, 2016, when they outgained Illinois by 389 yards (561-172) in a 41-8 victory. • Higdon's 44-yard scoring run in the first quarter marked his 20th career touchdown, and his seventh career 100-yard affair. In fact, the Wolverines are now 7-0 when he goes over the century mark. • The 56 points Michigan tallied were its most since a 59-3 victory over Maryland on Nov. 5, 2016. • Mason enjoyed the first multi-touchdown game of his career, scoring three times. The last U-M player to score three rushing touchdowns in a game was Higdon on Oct. 14, 2017, at Indiana. Mason also became just the 17th different Wolverine (since 1949) to score three times on the ground in a single game.

