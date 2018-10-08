Nothing exemplified Michigan’s revamped offense than sophomore fullback Ben Mason’s hurdle of a Maryland defender Saturday.

Mason was just out making plays. He was loose, relaxed and free to go and have fun.

Instead of having an offense struggling to make plays, the Wolverines for the first time in a while, has an offense capable of playing unconstrained.

Since the loss to Notre Dame, Michigan’s offense has found itself.

“I think we’ve settled in a lot more,” junior offensive lineman Ben Bredeson said. “One of the big things that Coach Harbaugh has been preaching is to let loose and make plays and I think you’re starting to see a lot of guys embrace that.”

Heading into the biggest three game stretch of the season, Michigan’s offense is playing with a confidence that has been missing in recent years. Part of it starts with junior quarterback Shea Patterson who is relaxed, while also making plays in the pocket.

“We’ve got a lot of athletes on our offense and I think we just have to go out there and let loose and do know what we know we can do,” redshirt junior tight end Zach Gentry said.

With the offense clicking like it has, it spills over to the defense. When the offense is playing loose and making plays, it encourages the defense and they feel like they are playing as a team.

Junior linebacker Devin Bush has noticed the difference in the offense. For the first time since he’s been a Wolverine, he’s seen a completely different offense.

“They’ve definitely been playing together,” Bush said. “You see the fun they have with the success that comes with it. They come over to the sidelines with smiles. Shea is over there like, ‘Come on, get me the ball back. We’re going to make something happen.’ Ben’s over there congratulating us. As a unit, they’ve been a lot together and they’ve been playing a lot looser and having fun.”

Bush has seen the offense grow and find itself over the course of the season.

“I think it’s just a different mentality,” Bush said. “I think it’s something they worked on all offseason and throughout camp and throughout these six games.”

Halfway through the season, the Michigan offense is playing with a new comfort level.

“Football is a fun game,” Bredeson said. “Play it with a smile on your face. It’s fun to win. If you can let loose, make plays and win, that’s a good feeling. That’s what we’ve been going for as a team, especially on offense.”