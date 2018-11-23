Michigan will face its toughest test of the season since the first game of the season against Notre Dame when the Wolverines travel to Columbus to face the Buckeyes.

Per S&P+, Ohio State is the eighth best team in the country.

Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown will have his hands full with Ohio State’s offense. According to S&P+, the Buckeyes have the fifth best offense in college football. The Buckeyes are scoring 41.6 points per game, which is eighth most in the country.

Where Ohio State’s offense is the best is in the S&P+ efficiency metrics, while not having a very explosive offense. Ohio State does a good job of finishing drives, scoring 5.05 points per trip inside the 40 yard line, which is 24th in the country.

Ohio State’s passing attack is one of the best in the country and the Buckeyes are passing for the third most yards per game at 363.5. Redshirt quarterback Dwayne Haskins has Ohio State’s highest offensive PFF grade with a 82.9 and has put up prolific passing numbers. Haskins has thrown for 36 touchdowns and 3,685 yards so far this season. His 36 touchdowns is tied for first in college football.

When under pressure, Haskins completion percentage plummets. In this situation, Haskins is completing only 50.7 percent and has a PFF grade of 56.7. Ohio State has an efficient pass offense, but it lacks an explosive element.

The Buckeyes’ rushing attack is not as good as recent years with only an S&P+ ranking of 57. Their low ranking is dragged down by a lack of explosive plays. Sophomore running back J.K. Dobbins and junior running back Mike Weber share the backfield for the Buckeyes with Dobbins rushing for 915 yards and Weber rushing for 711 yards so far this season. Dobbins has 21 yards over ten yards, while Weber has 24 such runs.

The Buckeyes have two wide receivers with over 60 receptions this season. Senior wide receiver junior wide receiver Paris Campbell has nine touchdowns and 67 catches and K.J. Hill has five touchdowns and 62 touchdowns. Campbell’s nine touchdowns are good for 15th in the country.

Both catch nearly every ball that comes their way with Campbell having a catch rate of 81.5 percent and Hill having a catch rate of 75.9 percent.

Ohio State’s two tackles — Thayer Munford and Isaiah Prince — have struggled to protect Haskins. Munford has allowed 15 hurries and Prince has allowed 13 hurries. While Ohio State’s tackles haven’t had great seasons, the Buckeyes have a low sack rate of 3.2 percent, which is the 11th best in the nation.

In recent years, Ohio State has had strong defenses, but this year’s version is only the 38th best defense according to S&P+. Where the Buckeyes struggle is giving up explosive plays. According to S&P+ explosive metrics, Ohio State is the 122nd worst defense in this regard.

Ohio State has given up 56 runs of over 20 yards, which is tied for 92nd in the country, 14 runs over 30 yards and five runs over 70 yards. The Buckeyes also get gashed through the air on long plays. They have given up 21 passes over 30 yards, which is tied for 106th in the country.

While junior defensive end Nick Bosa has left the program, Ohio State’s havoc rate hasn’t dropped off too far. The Buckeyes havoc rate of 19.3 percent is 20th in the country.

Junior defensive tackle Dre'Mont Jones is leading the way for the Buckeyes with 7.5 sacks and 12 tackles for loss. His partner on the defensive line sophomore defensive end Chase Young has 5.5 sacks and 9.5 tackles for loss.

However, Ohio State’s secondary is not creating havoc and only has five interceptions this season. Michigan’s junior quarterback Shea Patterson should have a big game as the Buckeyes are giving up 237.4 yards passing per game, which is 77th in the country and have the 93rd ranked pass defense, per S&P+.



