Perhaps the better question is this — are the years in which Michigan has defeated Ohio State, but failed to win the Big Ten a success or failure?

The season would certainly be looked at as a disappointment if that were to happen; however, what if the Wolverines defeat the Buckeyes on Saturday, but then go on to lose in the Big Ten championship game — would the campaign be viewed as a success or failure?

On the flip side, a loss in Columbus this weekend would not only end U-M's Playoff hopes, but also its aspirations for a conference title, and would likely result with the Maize and Blue going to the Rose Bowl.

A victory there would likely then send the Wolverines to the College Football Playoff.

If Michigan beats Ohio State on Saturday, it will punch its ticket to the Big Ten championship game, where it would face Northwestern next Saturday for a chance to claim the conference crown.

The results are actually a bit surprising on the graph above, in that U-M has only gone on to win the Big Ten five of the last 10 times it has beaten Ohio State.

One would think more conference championships would ensue following a win over the Buckeyes, but victories by heavy underdog Maize and Blue squads have often prevented that.

This was best on display in the 1993, 1995 and 1996 Michigan victories.

The Wolverines entered each of those contests in the midst of very disappointing seasons, while the Buckeyes came into each with national title hopes in mind — and U-M crushed those aspirations each time.

In 1993, OSU entered The Game with a 9-0-1 record and a No. 5 ranking, while Michigan came in at 6-4 and unranked. The result was a 28-0 beatdown by the Maize and Blue, and one of many elite Ohio State seasons that was ruined by U-M during the John Cooper era (1988-2000) in Columbus.



The two programs entered the 1995 matchup in similar positions.

Ohio State came in at 11-0 and No. 2 in the country, while U-M limped in at 8-3 in Lloyd Carr's first year at the helm. Tshimanga Biakabutuka ran for a rivalry-record 313 yards en route to a 31-23 U-M win, once again ending the Buckeyes' hopes of a national title.

The stakes were identical yet again the following year in 1996.

Michigan came into The Game with a disappointing 7-3 record, while OSU arrived at 10-0 and once again ranked No. 2 nationally.

The Wolverines ruined yet another elite OSU season by grabbing a 13-9 win in Columbus.

In 1997, the roles were completely reversed. The Maize and Blue held a 10-0 mark and a No. 1 ranking, while OSU came in with a loss and hopes of ruining Michigan's national title aspirations.

U-M won its third straight game in the series, though, with a 20-14 win on its way to a national championship.

Triumphs over the Buckeyes in both 2000 and 2003 led to Big Ten titles for the Wolverines, making it difficult not to deem each of those seasons a success.

How should the 2011 and 1999 campaigns, for example, be categorized though? Michigan beat Ohio State both of those years, but failed to win the conference crown.

Should those years be viewed as successes simply because Ohio State was defeated, or as failures because U-M did not win the conference? Perhaps somewhere in between?

The debate is an interesting one, with the answers likely varying depending on who is asked the question.