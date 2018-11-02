While not as strong as last year’s Penn State team, the Nittany Lions are still one of the best teams in the nation according to S&P+.

Penn State is led by senior quarterback Trace McSorley who has passed for 1,628 yards and 12 touchdowns so far this season. McSorley has struggled with accuracy and has a completion percentage of just 52.8 percent.

The Nittany Lion passing attack does get the ball downfield, however. McSorley is averaging 13.3 yards per completion and has the 53rd best marginal explosiveness, according to S&P+.

While Saquon Barkley is gone, Penn State’s rushing attack is still top tier with the ninth best rushing offense per S&P+. Junior running back Miles Sanders has picked up where Sanders left off. Sanders has rushed for 834 yards so far this season and is averaging 6.1 yards per carry.

McSorley also is a huge rushing threat with nine touchdowns on the ground this season. He’s averaging 7.3 yards per carry on 95 rushes.

Redshirt freshman KJ Hamler is Penn State’s best wide receiver. Hamler has 27 receptions, four touchdowns and 497 yards. Along with that quantity of production, he is Penn State’s most explosive wide receiver as well, averaging 18.4 yards per catch.

The only other Penn State wide receiver to even be close to Hamler’s production is senior wide receiver Juwan Johnson. Johnson has 21 receptions and 293 yards.

According to S&P+, Penn State has the 20th best defense in the nation. The Nittany Lions are anchored by their havoc rate, which is 14th best.

Penn State has one of the best pass defenses in college football. According to S&P+, the Nittany Lions have the 15th best pass defenses in the country, buoyed by the fact that they do not give up many explosive pass plays.

Opponents are only completing 53.9 percent of their passes against Penn State’s defenses. The Nittany Lion defensive backs have the eighth best havoc rate in the nation.

Penn State’s secondary is led by senior cornerback Amani Oruwariye, who has a team-high 11 pass break ups and tied for a team-high with 34 tackles.

Sophomore defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos has been one of the most disruptive players in the Big Ten. He already has six sacks and 16.5 tackles for loss, along with 16 run stuffs. His partner on the line, junior defensive end Shaka Toney, has five sacks and 7.5 tackles for loss.

Senior defensive end Shareef Miller has 8.5 tackles for loss and 11.5 run stuffs.

While Penn State has a strong pass defense, where the Nittany Lions are susceptible is in the run game. Penn State only has the 54rd best rush defense, per S&P+.