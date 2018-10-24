Michigan Wolverines Football: PFF Analyst Talks U-M
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
With Michigan on its bye week, the Wolverine spoke with Pro Football Focus analyst Josh Liskiewitz about the Wolverines season so far.
Here’s what Liskiewitz had to say:
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news