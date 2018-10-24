Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-24 08:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Football: PFF Analyst Talks U-M

Andrew Hussey • TheWolverine.com
@thehussnetwork
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Yh2s07gu1ts6uiibv8jg
Junior quarterback Shea Patterson has lead U-M to a 7-1 record.
USA Today Sports Images
Tahb3etzvq3cvo5ft9jf

With Michigan on its bye week, the Wolverine spoke with Pro Football Focus analyst Josh Liskiewitz about the Wolverines season so far.

Here’s what Liskiewitz had to say:

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}