Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-08 21:55:40 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Football Photo Feature: U-M 49, Western Michigan 3

Brandon Brown • TheWolverine.com
@BSB_Wolverine
Recruiting Editor

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

H2npm0o3cyxznmn5zj1w
Donovan Peoples-Jones and Nico Collins both found the end zone against the Broncos.
Lon Horwedel

Michigan was favored by 28.5 points over Western Michigan and they covered with ease. After impressive performances from both Karan Higdon and Chris Evans, as well as a very efficient day from Shea Patterson where he tossed three touchdowns, the Wolverines smashed Western 49-3. Here's how it looked in picture form.


---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}