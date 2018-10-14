Michigan Wolverines Football Photo Feature: U-M Beats Up On Wisconsin
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Michigan was favored by 10 points over the Badgers and that wasn't nearly enough. The final score says 38-13, Michigan, but a late score by Wisconsin makes the game look closer than it actually was. Junior quarterback Shea Patterson was great both through the air and on the ground and a lot of other people made plays including safety Josh Metellus and cornerback Lavert Hill. It looked pretty solid in photo form.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook