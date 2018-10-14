Ticker
Michigan Wolverines Football Photo Feature: U-M Beats Up On Wisconsin

Michigan was favored by 10 points over the Badgers and that wasn't nearly enough. The final score says 38-13, Michigan, but a late score by Wisconsin makes the game look closer than it actually was. Junior quarterback Shea Patterson was great both through the air and on the ground and a lot of other people made plays including safety Josh Metellus and cornerback Lavert Hill. It looked pretty solid in photo form.

