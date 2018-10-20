Michigan beat Michigan State in East Lansing by a final score of 21-7.

That doesn't look very lopsided on the surface, but U-M dominated the Spartans giving up just 94 yards of offense. Junior quarterback Shea Patterson made some big plays with his arm and legs, while senior running back Karan Higdon gobbled up the nasty turf inside Spartan Stadium all day long.

Here's how it looked in photo form: