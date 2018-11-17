Michigan Wolverines Football Photo Feature: U-M Knocks Off Indiana
Michigan survived against Indiana, winning 31-20 to improve to 10-1, which sets up a massive showdown against Ohio State next weekend with the winner going to Indianapolis for the Big Ten Championship Game.
Before Jim Harbaugh and his gang shifted their focus to the Buckeyes, they had to get by the pesky Hoosiers first. Here's how it looked in photo form:
