{{ timeAgo('2018-11-03 23:07:47 -0500') }} football

Michigan Wolverines Football Photo Feature: U-M Pounds Penn State

Brandon Brown
Recruiting Editor

Senior defensive end Chase Winovich recovered a fumble and put a lot of pressure on Trace McSorley all day long.
Lon Horwedel

Michigan absolutely pounded Penn State 42-7 inside Michigan Stadium on Saturday and it actually wasn't even that close. The Wolverines dominated in all three phases and look like a top four team doing it. There were big plays throughout and a lot of emotion was in the air. Here's how it looked in photo form.


---

{{ article.author_name }}