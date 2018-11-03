Michigan Wolverines Football Photo Feature: U-M Pounds Penn State
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Michigan absolutely pounded Penn State 42-7 inside Michigan Stadium on Saturday and it actually wasn't even that close. The Wolverines dominated in all three phases and look like a top four team doing it. There were big plays throughout and a lot of emotion was in the air. Here's how it looked in photo form.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook