Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-10 19:42:33 -0600') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Football Photo Feature: U-M Rolls Rutgers, 42-7

X9kxsg6huybddjibwezf
Brandon Brown • TheWolverine.com
@BSB_Wolverine
Recruiting Editor
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Michigan rolled into Piscataway, N.J., as 40-point favorites over Rutgers and even though they didn't quite cover, they still dominated and improved to 9-1 on the year.

Junior quarterback Shea Patterson was extremely efficient yet again and both Chris Evans and Karan Higdon found the end zone against the Scarlet Knights.

Rutgers popped a couple of big plays against Don Brown's defense, but for the most part it was another complete effort by the Wolverines en route to a big win. Here's how it looked in photo form:


---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}