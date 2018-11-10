Michigan Wolverines Football Photo Feature: U-M Rolls Rutgers, 42-7
Michigan rolled into Piscataway, N.J., as 40-point favorites over Rutgers and even though they didn't quite cover, they still dominated and improved to 9-1 on the year.
Junior quarterback Shea Patterson was extremely efficient yet again and both Chris Evans and Karan Higdon found the end zone against the Scarlet Knights.
Rutgers popped a couple of big plays against Don Brown's defense, but for the most part it was another complete effort by the Wolverines en route to a big win. Here's how it looked in photo form:
