Five Wolverines met with the media this afternoon at Schembechler Hall , and discussed what this weekend's matchup with the Spartans means to them.

Michigan has won all six of its games since the season-opening loss at Notre Dame, and as a result, the team's confidence is incredibly high — and deservedly so.

Following Saturday's 38-13 thrashing of Wisconsin, U-M is playing its best ball of the season heading into this week's Michigan State contest.

“Our confidence is through the roof," redshirt sophomore tight end Nick Eubanks confirmed today. "We believe in each other more, especially when looking back at that first game. We don’t even have a destination on where our confidence could go.”

The players explained that the increased confidence level has come from the guys trusting in each other more, something that wasn't necessarily present last year.

“We’re coming together as a brotherhood," sophomore wideout Donovan Peoples-Jones admitted. "We were so young last year, but we’re learning how much we need that brotherhood this season."

“The main reason every position group is getting better is because we’re trusting each other more," junior running back Tru Wilson chimed in.

Even though the players are clearly feeling good about where they're at, fifth-year senior defensive tackle Lawrence Marshall was wary of getting too comfortable.

“We’re feeling good, but we’re not satisfied," he insisted. "We have a lot more to prove as a defense.”