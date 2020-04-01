Barry Gallagher, author of the book The Legend Of Bo Schembechler: How An Unknown Buckeye Became the Winningest Coach in Michigan Football History, joins the podcast.

Gallagher and senior editor John Borton discuss Schembechler's incredible run at Michigan, including 13 Big Ten championships in 21 seasons. Gallagher also reveals items in his book many Schembechler followers might not realizes, and delivers his own personal story about the Michigan's coach's compelling personality.