 Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Balas & Skene on Coaching Changes
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-28 10:38:28 -0600') }} football Edit

Michigan Football Podcast: Balas & Skene on Coaching Changes, More

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Former Michigan All-Big Ten offensive lineman Doug Skene joins Chris Balas to talk U-M's coaching changes, more.

RELATED: How Michigan Football Players Fared On Day One Of Senior Bowl Activities

RELATED: Kiper, Others View Paye As Consensus 1st-Round Pick; Mayfield Gaining Steam

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Michigan Wolverines Football's Jim Harbaugh has made several changes to his coaching staff.
Michigan Wolverines Football's Jim Harbaugh has made several changes to his coaching staff. (AP Images)

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}