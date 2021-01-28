Michigan Football Podcast: Balas & Skene on Coaching Changes, More
Former Michigan All-Big Ten offensive lineman Doug Skene joins Chris Balas to talk U-M's coaching changes, more.
RELATED: How Michigan Football Players Fared On Day One Of Senior Bowl Activities
RELATED: Kiper, Others View Paye As Consensus 1st-Round Pick; Mayfield Gaining Steam
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook