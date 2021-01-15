 Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Balas & Skene on Mike Hart Hire, More
Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Balas & Skene on Mike Hart Hire, More

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Former U-M All-Big Ten offensive lineman Doug Skene joins Chris Balas to talk the Mike Hart hire, more.

RELATED: Analysis: What Michigan Is Getting In Running Backs Coach Mike Hart

RELATED: ITF EXTRA: Serious Defensive Assistant Target Emerging?

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Former Michigan running back Mike Hart is now a member of U-M's coaching staff. (AP Images)

