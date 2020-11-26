 Michigan Wolverines Football: Podcast - Michigan Football With Chris Balas and Doug Skene
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-26 14:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Balas & Skene on PSU, Line Play, More

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Former U-M All-Big Ten and New England Patriots offensive lineman Doug Skene joins Chris Balas to talk Michigan football.

RELATED: Wolverine Watch: Grabbing Joy When You Can

RELATED: By The Numbers: Two College Football Giants Who Have Fallen On Hard Times

Michigan Wolverines Football right tackle Jalen Mayfield could return against Penn State.
Michigan Wolverines Football right tackle Jalen Mayfield could return against Penn State. (AP Images)

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}