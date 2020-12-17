 Michigan Wolverines football podcast with Doug Skene discussing Jim Harbaugh, national signing day, more
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-17 08:40:56 -0600') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Balas & Skene on Signing Day, More

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Chris Balas and former Michigan All-Big Ten offensive lineman Doug Skene talk Michigan football's Signing Day and more ...

RELATED: Five Biggest Michigan Recruiting Takeaways From Signing Day

RELATED: Jim Harbaugh: 'Donovan Edwards Is A Worker'

RELATED: Meet The Commits: U-M Puts Finishing Touches On Excellent 2021 Class


---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}