 Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Balas & Skene on Spring Ball, More
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-07 16:16:29 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Balas & Skene on Spring Ball, More

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Former U-M offensive lineman Doug Skene joins Chris Balas to talk Michigan offensive line play and more ...

RELATED: Michigan Football: Five Things We’ve Learned About The Offense This Spring

RELATED: Where Michigan Prospects Checked In On Todd McShay's NFL Draft Tiers

Michigan Wolverines football right tackle Andrew Stueber is expected to anchor the right side of the line.
Michigan Wolverines football right tackle Andrew Stueber is expected to anchor the right side of the line. (AP Images)

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}