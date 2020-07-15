TheWolverine - Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Brian Boesch With John Borton

Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Brian Boesch With John Borton
Michigan Radio basketball play-by-play man Brian Boesch talks about the potential for no football, and what that might mean.
Boesch, who also works on the radio team for football, joined senior editor John Borton to discuss whether Jim Harbaugh's team will take the field this autumn. Boesch also touched on the possible affect on basketball, decisions that could be made by senior Isaiah Livers and sophomore Franz Wagner, and more.
Here's what Boesch has to say…
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook