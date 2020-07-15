 TheWolverine - Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Brian Boesch With John Borton
Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Brian Boesch With John Borton

John Borton • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Michigan Radio basketball play-by-play man Brian Boesch talks about the potential for no football, and what that might mean.

Boesch, who also works on the radio team for football, joined senior editor John Borton to discuss whether Jim Harbaugh's team will take the field this autumn. Boesch also touched on the possible affect on basketball, decisions that could be made by senior Isaiah Livers and sophomore Franz Wagner, and more.

The fall fates of Juwan Howard and Jim Harbaugh are intertwined with COVID-19 in the coming weeks.
The fall fates of Juwan Howard and Jim Harbaugh are intertwined with COVID-19 in the coming weeks. (AP Images)
Here's what Boesch has to say…


