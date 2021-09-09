Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Brian Boesch With John Borton

Michigan Wolverines radio broadcast team member Brian Boesch joins the podcast, talking football and basketball. Boesch discusses the radio team of Jim Brandstatter and Dan Dierdorf stepping down after this season, the WMU opener, the raucous reception of Juwan Howard and his Big Ten championship basketball team and more with senior editor John Borton. They also talk about the upcoming showdown with Washington on Saturday night.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh likes what he sees out of sophomore safety Daxton Hill versus WMU.

Here's what Boesch has to say…