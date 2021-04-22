Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Dennis Fithian And John Borton
Sports talk radio host Dennis Fithian joins the podcast, discussion Michigan football coming out of spring ball.
Fithian and senior editor John Borton explore the notion of U-M's somewhat lowered expectations for the fall, the reasons for them, and how those might be changed in the coming weeks and months.
Here's what Fithian has to say…
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @EJHolland_TW, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook