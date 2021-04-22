 PODCAST: Sports Talk Radio Host Dennis Fithian Talks Michigan Football
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-22 14:00:00 -0500') }} football

Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Dennis Fithian And John Borton

John Borton • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Sports talk radio host Dennis Fithian joins the podcast, discussion Michigan football coming out of spring ball.

Fithian and senior editor John Borton explore the notion of U-M's somewhat lowered expectations for the fall, the reasons for them, and how those might be changed in the coming weeks and months.

Running back Hassan Haskins is one of the certain weapons the Wolverines feature in 2021.
Here's what Fithian has to say…

---

