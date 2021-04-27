Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Dennis Fithian With John Borton
Long-time sports talk radio host Dennis Fithian joins the podcast, talking NFL Draft and Jim Harbaugh's present team.
Fithian and senior editor John Borton break down the Wolverines looking to land NFL contracts. They then move to what's happening inside Schembechler Hall right now, Fithian bringing some inside information to the table on what the Wolverines are looking for going forward.
Here's what Fithian has to say…
