 Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Dennis Fithian With John Borton
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-27 13:47:07 -0500') }} football Edit

John Borton • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Long-time sports talk radio host Dennis Fithian joins the podcast, talking NFL Draft and Jim Harbaugh's present team.

Fithian and senior editor John Borton break down the Wolverines looking to land NFL contracts. They then move to what's happening inside Schembechler Hall right now, Fithian bringing some inside information to the table on what the Wolverines are looking for going forward.

The Wolverines will look to step it up in the passing/catching game this season, with some emerging talents.
Here's what Fithian has to say…

Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
---

