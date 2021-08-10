Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Dennis Fithian With John Borton

Fithian and senior editor John Borton dive into questions about the defense, the makeup of the offensive line, and Cade McNamara's apparent locking down of the QB spot, among other topics.

Long-time sports talk radio host Dennis Fithian joins the podcast, talking Michigan football in depth.

Here's what Fithian has to say…

Embed content not available

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW,@JB_ Wolverine, @Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook