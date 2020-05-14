News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-14 14:30:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Doug Karsch With John Borton

John Borton • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Michigan football sideline reporter Doug Karsch joins the podcast, talking U-M quarterbacks, offensive line and more.

Karsch and senior editor John Borton also inject some will-there-be-football back and forth, a must for any discussion these days. Karsch also weighs in on his thoughts regarding a potential added opponent for the Wolverines.

Zach Charbonnet proved he can catch the football, and the Wolverines will feature another receiving threat in the backfield.
Here's what Karsch had to say…


