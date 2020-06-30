TheWolverine - Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Doug Karsch With John Borton

Karsch and senior editor John Borton discuss the return of football players to workouts, the many elements of the season still in doubt, the retirement of athletic department guru Greg Harden, and more.

Detroit sports talk radio host and Michigan football sideline reporter Doug Karsch is back on the podcast.

Here's what Karsch has to say…

