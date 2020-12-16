Karsch and senior editor John Borton also discuss the sudden end of Michigan's football season, what happens with the coaching staff, and what's next for the makeup of the U-M roster.

Detroit sports talk radio host Doug Karsch joins the podcast to talk Michigan football, four-star running back signee Donovan Edwards , U-M head coach Jim Harbaugh and more.

Here's what Karsch has to say…

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook