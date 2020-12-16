 Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Doug Karsch and John Borton
Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Doug Karsch With John Borton

John Borton • TheWolverine
Detroit sports talk radio host Doug Karsch joins the podcast to talk Michigan football, four-star running back signee Donovan Edwards, U-M head coach Jim Harbaugh and more.

Karsch and senior editor John Borton also discuss the sudden end of Michigan's football season, what happens with the coaching staff, and what's next for the makeup of the U-M roster.

Michigan Wolverines football signee Donovan Edwards
Donovan Edwards will look to make an early impression in the Michigan backfield in 2021. (Rivals.com)

