 Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Doug Karsch With John Borton
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-08-30 14:04:28 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Doug Karsch With John Borton

John Borton • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Michigan football radio sideline reporter Doug Karsch is back for another season, on the podcast.

Karsch and senior editor John Borton take a look at both sides of the line of scrimmage for Jim Harbaugh's crew, discussing the new-look defense and an offense gearing up for a better 2021. Karsch also delivers the top three items he'd like to see out of Michigan in Saturday's opener.

Jim Harbaugh is looking for much bigger achievements out of his crew, beginning on Saturday.
Jim Harbaugh is looking for much bigger achievements out of his crew, beginning on Saturday.

Here's what Karsch has to say…

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW,@JB_ Wolverine, @Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}