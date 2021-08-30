Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Doug Karsch With John Borton
Michigan football radio sideline reporter Doug Karsch is back for another season, on the podcast.
Karsch and senior editor John Borton take a look at both sides of the line of scrimmage for Jim Harbaugh's crew, discussing the new-look defense and an offense gearing up for a better 2021. Karsch also delivers the top three items he'd like to see out of Michigan in Saturday's opener.
Here's what Karsch has to say…
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW,@JB_ Wolverine, @Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook