Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Doug Karsch With John Borton
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Michigan football sideline reporter and Detroit sports talk radio host Doug Karsch gives his post-spring takes on Jim Harbaugh's Wolverines, on the podcast.
Karsch joined senior editor John Borton to discuss both side of the ball, tweaks and outright changes in approach, etc. Here's what Karsch had to say.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook