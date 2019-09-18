News More News
Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Doug Skene, Chris Balas On Wisconsin

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Former Michigan All-Big Ten offensive lineman Doug Skene joins Chris Balas to preview Wisconsin, more.

Michigan Wolverines football center Cesar Ruiz will lead U-M into battle at Wisconsin Saturday in Madison.
Michigan Wolverines football center Cesar Ruiz will lead U-M into battle at Wisconsin Saturday in Madison. (Lon Horwedel)

