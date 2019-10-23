Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Doug Skene & Chris Balas, Pre-ND
Former Michigan All-Big Ten lineman Doug Skene joins Chris Balas to talk U-M vs. Notre Dame, more.
Get a free 60-day trial to TheWolverine.com with promo code Blue60
RELATED: Collins Says Wolverines 'Have to Keep Fighting'
RELATED: Videos: Collins not a fan of the PI Call Against him
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook