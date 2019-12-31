News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-31 16:03:31 -0600') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Doug Skene With Chris Balas (12-31)

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Former Michigan All-Big Ten offensive lineman Doug Skene joins Chris Balas to talk the Citrus Bowl and more.

Saban, Harbaugh Talk Pre-Citrus

Inside The Numbers: U-M's DTs

Click the picture to sign up for TheWolverine.com at 25% off PLUS a FREE $75 Nike gift card.
Click the picture to sign up for TheWolverine.com at 25% off PLUS a FREE $75 Nike gift card.
Jim Harbaugh is 1-3 in Bowl games as Michigan's head coach.
Jim Harbaugh is 1-3 in Bowl games as Michigan's head coach. (Brandon Brown)

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}