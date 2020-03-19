Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Doug Skene With Chris Balas (3-19)
Former Michigan All-Big Ten standout Doug Skene joins Chris Balas to talk about Jumbo Elliott, no spring ball and more.
RELATED: Jumbo Elliott Talks Bo, Hall of Fame
