Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Doug Skene With Chris Balas (3-19)

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Former Michigan All-Big Ten standout Doug Skene joins Chris Balas to talk about Jumbo Elliott, no spring ball and more.

RELATED: Jumbo Elliott Talks Bo, Hall of Fame

RELATED: Roundtree Moves on to GVSU

Michigan spring football has been postponed, the spring game canceled.
