Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-12 15:30:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Doug Skene With Chris Balas (9/12)

Chris Balas • TheWolverine.com
Senior Editor

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Doug Skene joins Chris Balas for the midweek edition to talk O-Line and more heading into SMU weekend.

Hfcy2w3h9hwx9wovztey
Michigan guard Ben Bredeson was MVP on offense against WMU.
Brandon Brown

Wgtdz4xnuue26aew2q7d

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}