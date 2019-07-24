News More News
Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Doug Skene With Chris Balas (July 24)

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Former All-Big Ten offensive lineman Doug Skene joins Chris Balas to talk Big Ten Media Day, Michigan Wolverines Football and more.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh said at Big Ten Media Day he'd pick his Michigan Wolverines football team first in the Big Ten. (Brandon Brown)

{{ article.author_name }}