Michigan Football Podcast: Jerry Hanlon With John Borton
Former Michigan assistant coach Jerry Hanlon talks about the Florida-Michigan showdown in the Peach Bowl, and what he's seeking out of the Wolverines.
Hanlon also talked about those stepping in for those who stepped out of the lineup. Here's what he had to say.
