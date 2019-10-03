Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Jerry Hanlon With John Borton
Former Michigan assistant coach Jerry Hanlon joins the podcast, talking about Iowa, and what the Wolverines need to do to take down the Hawkeyes.
Hanlon gives his take to senior editor John Borton on U-M offensive coordinator Josh Gattis moving from the press box to the sidelines to guide the offense. Hanlon also discusses Michigan's run game, what Homecoming means to him, and more.
Here's what Hanlon had to say…
