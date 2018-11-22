Ticker
Michigan Football Podcast: Jerry Hanlon With John Borton

John Borton
Senior Editor

Michigan junior linebacker Devin Bush is looking to finish against the Buckeyes in Columbus.

Former Michigan assistant coach Jerry Hanlon joins the Thanksgiving Day edition of the podcast, talking U-M versus OSU.

Hanlon knows the challenge of going into Columbus and winning. He talks about that and many more aspects of The Game. Here's what he had to say.


