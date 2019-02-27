The Class of 2019 is in the books, and recruiting expert Jim_S is talking 2020 with senior editor John Borton on the podcast.

In the first of a several-week series, Jim_S takes a deep dive into examining the running backs and wide receivers among this year's potential Wolverines. He goes well beyond the names, and into what they can do, along with the competition for their verbal commitment.

Here's what Jim had to say.