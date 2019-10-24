News More News
Podcast: Maize And Blue Breakdown (Oct. 24)

Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox
Staff
The Wolverine's Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox recap Michigan's loss to Penn State, preview the match up with Notre Dame, answer mailbag questions and take a look around College Football in this week's episode.

RELATED: Podcast: Jerry Hanlon With John Borton

RELATED: In The Trenches Video Analysis With Doug Skene And Chris Balas

Michigan Wolverines football fell 28-21 to Penn State last weekend, but look to bounce back against Notre Dame.
Michigan Wolverines football fell 28-21 to Penn State last weekend, but look to bounce back against Notre Dame. (USA Today Sports Images)

