Michigan Football Podcast: Ryan Van Bergen With John Borton
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Former Wolverine Ryan Van Bergen has been on a bus rolling into Columbus for The Game. He talks about that, and much more, on the podcast.
He breaks it down on both sides of the football, and gives his take on what Michigan will need to come away victorious.
Here's how Van Bergen views the showdown.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook