TheWolverine - Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Ryan Van Bergen With John Borton

Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Ryan Van Bergen With John Borton
Can Michigan send Penn State away tomorrow 0-6? Former U-M defender Ryan Van Bergen tells how, on the podcast.
Van Bergen and senior editor John Borton take a hard look at James Franklin's turnover-prone Nittany Lions, and discuss possible scenarios. They also project how redshirt freshman quarterback Cade McNamara could double down on his performance against Rutgers.
Here's what Van Bergen has to say…
