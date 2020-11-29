 TheWolverine - Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Ryan Van Bergen With John Borton
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-29 08:41:41 -0600') }} football

Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Ryan Van Bergen With John Borton

John Borton • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Former Wolverine Ryan Van Bergen breaks down the breakdowns in Penn State-Michigan, and goes much deeper.

Van Bergen and senior editor John Borton delve into the Michigan football program of late and what's taking place — and whether it can be fixed.

Sophomore receiver Cornelius Johnson and Michigan's wide receivers saw two QBs on Saturday.
Sophomore receiver Cornelius Johnson and Michigan's wide receivers saw two QBs on Saturday.

Here's what Van Bergen has to say…


