 TheWolverine - Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Ryan Van Bergen With John Borton
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-04 10:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Ryan Van Bergen With John Borton

John Borton • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Former defensive end Ryan Van Bergen returns to the podcast, covering a host of topics related to Michigan football.

Van Bergen touches on everything from the what-ifs of Les Miles becoming head coach back in 2008 to Michigan's present predicament.

The highlights have been all too frequent for the Wolverines in a 2-4 start (and maybe end) in 2020.
The highlights have been all too frequent for the Wolverines in a 2-4 start (and maybe end) in 2020.
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

Here is what Van Bergen has to say…


---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}