TheWolverine - Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Ryan Van Bergen With John Borton

Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Ryan Van Bergen With John Borton
Former Wolverine Ryan Van Bergen talks new coaches, big defensive linemen, Tom Brady and more, on the podcast.
Van Bergen joins senior editor John Borton to take a long look at the defensive side of the football given the off-season makeover. He also opines regarding what Mike Hart will bring to the team, attitude-wise.
Here's what Van Bergen has to say…
