Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Ryan Van Bergen With John Borton
Former Wolverine Ryan Van Bergen joins the podcast, discussing what to look for when NIU comes to town.
Van Bergen and senior editor John Borton take a final look back at the win over Washington, and how the Wolverines can build on it when the Huskies provide the opposition.
Here's what Van Bergen has to say…
