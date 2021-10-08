Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Ryan Van Bergen With John Borton
Former Wolverine Ryan Van Bergen likes plenty about Michigan's match-up with Nebraska, despite the venue.
Van Bergen talks about what he expects from the Wolverines when they take on the Cornhuskers under the lights. He tells senior editor John Borton he's expecting U-M to press its advantages early, to try and tone down the crowd like it did in Madison.
Here's what Van Bergen has to say…
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @JB_ Wolverine, @Clayton Sayfie, @anthonytbroome and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook