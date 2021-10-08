 Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Ryan Van Bergen With John Borton
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-08 15:52:45 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Ryan Van Bergen With John Borton

John Borton • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Former Wolverine Ryan Van Bergen likes plenty about Michigan's match-up with Nebraska, despite the venue.

Van Bergen talks about what he expects from the Wolverines when they take on the Cornhuskers under the lights. He tells senior editor John Borton he's expecting U-M to press its advantages early, to try and tone down the crowd like it did in Madison.

Michigan Wolverines wide receiver A.J. Henning
Van Bergen likes Michigan's perceived special teams advantage at Nebraska, with A.J. Henning in focus.

Here's what Van Bergen has to say…

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @JB_ Wolverine, @Clayton Sayfie, @anthonytbroome and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}