 Michigan Wolverines Football Audio: Skene and Balas Talk Season Possibilities, More
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-22 10:02:30 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Skene and Balas on Season Rumblings

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Former Michigan offensive lineman Doug Skene and Chris Balas talk potential of no season, Aidan Hutchinson and more.

RELATED: Evaluating in-State CB Maxwell Hairston

RELATED: Baseball Pitch Paying off for Rivals250 WR

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Michigan Wolverines football coach Jim Harbaugh and his team are preparing for the start of fall camp .
Michigan Wolverines football coach Jim Harbaugh and his team are preparing for the start of fall camp . (AP Images)

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}