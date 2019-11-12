Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Tom Crawford With John Borton
It's Michigan-Michigan State week in football, and that means Tom Crawford brings a little extra fire to the podcast.
Crawford, the Michigan alum and East Lansing resident, hears it and feels it from both sides. He discusses many aspects of the Spartans-Wolverines showdown — and the extra sideshows that go with it — with senior editor John Borton.
Here's what Crawford has to say…
